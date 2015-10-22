DID YOU KNOW IT'S INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY? NOPE, NEITHER DID I! IT'S THE ONE DAY YOU CAN YELL LIKE THIS AND NOT BE, YOU KNOW, THAT GUY.



... BYE.



1. When someone dies, traces of their lives remain. Not just IRL, where you can deal with them, but also in cyberspace. The author of this essay is haunted by email reminders to send flowers to his mom. Then he looks her house up on Google Maps -- and sees her walking in the lawn.



2. The battle for the soul of the Dark Web. Tor is funded by the State Department and Department of Defense; the Naval Research Lab invented it. But these days it seems more popular with drug dealers than dissidents.



3. How the Internet saved "America's Funniest Home Videos." I share AFHV GIFs in this newsletter prettyyyy frequently. And every time I see one, I'm like -- "aw! Remember the 90s?" To my surprise, however, the show is still around. In fact, it's kind of a big deal on the Interwebs right now.



mm hot cheesy memes (link)



Pocketable: Science fiction from a dystopia in which sinister corporations mass-produce cat videos. (5274 words/21 minutes)



Postscripts: Tindog. Food porn. The cat with a degree. What life's like without a smartphone and what the Google Books victory means. Nah, you don't get 'Black Twitter.' Yeah, you should be paranoid. This guy's old job made him into a meme and he's not even annoyed! Good news: Those dreadful Halloween costumes are little more than marketing. But the stories of Amazon workers and Lady Wikipedians are ... far less heartening. :-/



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.