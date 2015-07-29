Today Microsoft gave us the finger. LITERALLY. It is the first and only major tech co to support the middle-finger emoji. This strikes me as weird, tbh, because I didn't realize the dreaded finger was still such a profoundly "edgy" thing. I meaaaan, I'm not walking around flipping birds, but it doesn't scandalize me...



1. Stop capitalizing the word Internet. (Whoops! Old habits die slow.) This isn't just a grammar squabble for the word nerds: It represents a major philosophical change to the status quo.



2. Why Grooveshark failed, and what it means. The leader of the music-streaming revolution long ago streamed its last song. That's because they envisioned the Web as some kind of lawless, networked Wild West ... and as we know, they got it wrong. (Bonus link, on another music service that might be circling its end: the new iTunes is the WORST, Robinson Meyer sez.)



3. Talking memes with the guy who made Pepe the Frog. Confession: I do not "get" Pepe at all. But this Q&A makes a cool study of how memes -- and their makers! -- evolve.



Just another day on the Internet internet



Pocketable: Up close and personal with the Vine star Logan Paul, who's going to be a big, mainstream deal -- if he can get back behind the fourth wall. (4937 words/20 minutes)



Postscripts: Cat yoga. Metal captcha. @Dick_Nixon. Stars v. hearts and "voting for the win". Lying to friends and family for social media attention. How screwed are you, exactly? (A: Beyond comprehension.) FYI, Reddit, racism isn't a debate. Way to go, Facebook, killing "happy birthday." Finally, SPEAKING of, my birthday's in two weeks. May I suggest a Snapchat beach towel or the #hot #new #teen EP? :)



