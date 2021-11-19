How the internet works

Hi friends. Today is November 19, 2021.

And since we’re only six days out from (American) Thanksgiving, I’d like to wax grateful for a moment. I know you — whoever you are — have myriad worthwhile news alerts, Black Friday ads, terms of service updates, social media notifications, shopping receipts and crypto scams competing for your inbox attention. But today you thumbed past all those treasures to click this little boatload of nonsense!

Thank you for that, and for your zany replies, and for the link submissions and classified ads and occasional, unsolicited rants. Thanks to all the people who wrote notes when Dory died. Thanks x100 to everyone who has shared and plugged this project. (Especially the lady who recommended it once on … a Canadian librarian podcast).

I plan on being hungover at this time next week — from pie or pinot, no one can yet say! — so I’ll see y’all in December. Have a filling/fulfilling holiday.

👉 ICYMI: The most-clicked link from last week’s newsletter was this feature on the sorry state of straight male friendship. You guys wanna talk about it?

The classifieds

This edition of Links is powered by The Antlers’ upcoming U.S. tour, this super-easy-but-impressive-looking flan de calabaza, and the promise of four days off work next week. Even if I’ll be cooking through half of them.

Postscripts

The high-five harassers of Peloton. How TikTok knows your real-life friends. Work is the new vacation, I … guess?, and Jezebel is the new Deadspin. Sound the Caity Weaver celeb profile klaxon. How “Succession” makes wealth look so depressed. “After we reached out they did release a new bar of soap, ‘Journalistic Integrity,’ with a particularly long product description criticizing the press.”

The man who invented modern internet culture. The language too tricky to type. “Meta” almost actually just means “after,” and that feels kinda right. Of course that plant-a-tree meme is a drop-shipping scam; of course HBO will ring every penny from Harry Potter’s cooling corpse. Last but not least: a clever feature on Netflix infrastructure that also taught me how the internet works.

That’s it for this week! Until December. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin