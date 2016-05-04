Cruz is out, Kasich is out -- and THE MEMES might be to blame. That at least according to this Guardian column, which calls Internet mockery the "story of the Cruz campaign." I suspect that's the story of every campaign, at least in 2016? Then again, we've never had anything half as good as the Zodiac Killer thing.



1. Meet the viral website that shook up a scientific community. Meteorologists have had little regard for the Cloud Appreciation Society. But the zany website -- first a joke, then a meme -- has made an actual, officially recognized meteorological discovery.



2. Why do people follow digital maps into danger? The phenomenon's become so common it's called "death by GPS" in some areas. People follow their maps into remote places, and then get hopelessly lost or stranded. But even then, most will never choose to veer from the course their map first commanded.



3. How podcasts got so good again. According to the pros at For Colored Nerds and Call Your Girlfriend!

Postscripts: Accidental Internet. Illegal numbers. #GoodbyeGOP. Facebook trivia, cute meet-cute, and Trump Against Humanity. How to be cool (in a manner of speaking) and why Netflix thumbnails always change. Somehow apps for rating people are still all the rage. Today, in things I will never "get": Milo Yiannopoulos, modern art. In parting, this is why Google AI has so much -- wait for it -- heart.



