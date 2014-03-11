For years, Obama denied even the smallest smidge of an interview to the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post. But today he appeared on, ahem, Zach Galifianakis’ sometimes-funny web series “Between Two Ferns.” I’d be mad if it weren’t so funny. Onward:

1. The Internet turns 25 tomorrow, per some arbitrary determination from Pew’s Internet Institute. Accordingly, the Internet is already seeing some lovely reflections on … itself! So when did the Internet first shock you? It continues to shock me, honestly.

2. Jimmy Kimmel, noted comedian and single-handed ruiner of viral videos, has some thoughts on his stunts work and the future of TV.

3. What can a barista teach us about economics, gentrification and cultural change? If that barista is Molly Osberg, writing a brilliant personal essay over at The Awl, the answer is -- quite a lot!





What you got against nerds, Barack?!

Postscripts: Edible hashtags. Tindergarten. How you know the hipsters won. Here are foods painted like other foods and cookies painted to look like art. An emoji sexting glossary. Some universal GIFs. Did millennials really need their own week? Did “badassery” need its own M-W entry? Selfie cities. Celebrity AirbNbs. Things that are, improbably, real: ice-cream cleanses, attack cats, Shaq’s $1000-a-week app budget.

Until tomorrow! @caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.