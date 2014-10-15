I generally despise subtweets, a form of spineless passive-aggression favored by emo-minded #teens and insidery social media types whose jokes go over my head. Sub-magazine-spreads, on the other hand, are a thing I can get behind. Apparently, next month's issue of Martha Stewart Living (which yeah, I subscribe to, what of it) contains six glorious pages of anti-Gwyneth Paltrow shade, cleverly disguised as an article about pie. It's even titled "Conscious Coupling." Goddamn. Gwyneth, you can challenge any domestic goddess you like -- why'd you go for the one with the criminal record?



1. Who needs a private eye when you have an iPhone? Technology has made it way, way easier to cheat on your spouse. It has also, incidentally, made it way easier to catch your spouse cheating -- and a whole vaguely creepy, fascinating industry has sprung up to fill that need.



2. Whatever you do, don't read this on public WiFi. A journalist takes a hacker to a cafe. The hacker launches a cheap device that intercepts WiFi traffic. Both journalist and hacker now have the details of every single person chilling at their local Starbucks. The only thing scarier than this scenario is how stupidly easy it is.



3. Balloon boy, the original human meme, is all grown up ... and in a metal band? Apparently?



Pocketable: Pinterest, a social media future we can believe in. (3652 words/15 minutes)



Postscripts: Veggies are the new bacon and 25's the new 21. How to view art in the smartphone age. How to avoid getting "hacked." In defense of: abortion, boring sex, Christmas music in October. What will the Internet look like in 25 years? (Maybe something kind of like this.) Now that adolescent mistakes live forever, I almost feel sorry for these kids.



