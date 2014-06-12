Hey pals -- I'm feeling v. under the weather today, and not terribly inspired on the newsletter front. Hence I have asked my boyfriend Jason to impersonate me for this issue. I can't decide if I should laugh or be wildly offended by the outcome, honestly, but because he just saved me from scouring the Internets for another hour, let's go with the former. Here's Jason. I mean Caitlin. I mean Jason pretending to be Caitlin. (And if you would like to impersonate me on a future day off, plz email.)

Hullo readers! On this dreary day, 20 years ago, OJ Simpson stabbed his wife and friend in a climatic murder that changed the way modern families view the news -- FOREVER. Anywho, that was depressing. To the links!

1. Last night, Ygritte died and I couldn't even. Thankfully my boyfriend was there to cheer me up with these amazing jokes! Yeah those weren't very funny. Onward! [Caitlin's note: Yeah, I know Ygritte actually died on Sunday, but we're a little behind on GoT. Also sorry for that spoiler.]

2. Do things on the internet last forever? Will this newsletter survive the test of time, outliving all of us? Will tweeting your last will and testament and sending snap chats of children help maintain your legacy? I don't know the answer, but here's the wiki page for Plato's Allegory of the Cave.

3. LOOK AT THIS HOUSE!

This is me today ^^

Today's longread: The Epic of Beowulf: 72 hours ~Approximately 2,347,247 words.

Postscripts: Jose Andres stole my girlfriend. Why is it raining so much this summer? Refinancing loans? Maybe in 2016. Learning to love L.A. Do you like these shoes? WTF is this link about. Want more links? Visit this site!

Do you like this newsletter? Good I'm so glad!

TTYL!

Caitlin



Links will return in its normal form tomorrow. Please don't unsubscribe, it's just one day!