I didn't ghost you

British politician Michelle Thompson is having a very bad day. That's because she is, thus far, the most high-profile name to appear in the trove of hacked Ashley Madison data dumped on the Dark Web yesterday. Thompson claims that she was framed, which may very well be true! But since the issue's fantastically complicated, ruinous and ongoing, let's take a few links to talk it through:



1. Early notes on the Ashley Madison hack. What it means, why it matters, and how it's basically going to ruin the future of the Internet.



2. A conversation between a reporter and her cheating ex. Ellen Cushing broke up with her boyfriend of three years after he cheated on her. Years later, she found his email in the Ashley Madison leak (... and had the amazing decency to text him to make sure he protected his credit card number.)



3. Maybe Ashley Madison's just a part of modern marriage. Love, monogamy, these ideas are all relatively recent -- much like the urge to act out against them.

The universe is cruel



