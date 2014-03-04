Today is Fat Tuesday. It is also National Pancake Day. COINCIDENCE? I think not. Y’all missed IHOP’s free pancakes already, but there’s still time to whip up a batch of stupidly elaborate flapjacks for dinner. While wearing beads. And practicing your grammar. I’m just feeling so festive …

1. Information on the Internet is timeless, just like your mother warned you. (Related: Hi mom! Thanks for finally signing up.) The Wire’s Philip Bump lights on an interesting lil paradox of this Internet life: We churn out new material like it’s nothing ... but then it basically lives on forever.

2. What’s inside this weird, windowless tower in downtown Manhattan? Most theories hold there’s some kind of data bank in there. When these guys failed to find out, they made an art project instead.

3. I'm Calvin Deeza, nice to meet you. This is apparently Slate’s most-trafficked post of all time. Make of that what you will!

Sorry mom. Usually cute animals go here! But Frank Underwood cursing at Slugline is too good to resist.

Postscripts: Lunchables for adults. AirBnB for bathrooms. #RamenKiller. Drunk in <3. Zombie Studies 101. One in 10 Americans thinks HTML is an STD, and five in 10 millennials have shared a selfie. Why don’t more people love "The Americans"? Why can’t I tell that a robot wrote this poem? Important PSA: I have found the fountain of youth, and it is delicious.

My friends and former editors at eMusic have launched a fascinating new project called Wondering Sound.

