I kid you not

"Delete your account" is a fantasy I dream of fulfilling every day. It is ALSO a meme that Hillary Clinton tweeted to Donald Trump today. I have many questions about this tweet, like: Is it 2012? Are we all secretly teenaged? But MORE importantly, they couldn't sign it with the "--H"?! 🤔



(link)



1. Meet the Maserati-driving Deadhead lawyer who defends America's most infamous hackers. His name is Jay Leiderman, and he is ... quite a character! The California-based civil libertarian represents murderers and pot-growers to pay his bills. But arguing against the CFAA is where Leiderman gets his real thrills.



2. Has digital technology changed our definition of the individual? Where we once used to live largely in our heads, we're now networked with objects and other people. Maybe that's a good thing, maybe it's a bad thing -- maybe it depends on the person. That it's our new reality is the only thing that's certain.



3. I'm not a parent, so I don't care THAT much about how much screen time kids should get. But this review of how phones impact kids' brains is good context for anyone who Internets. Overall, it seems like phone overuse will eff you up most in your early years. Which means everyone else can type and text on, we've nothing to fear...!



4. Your Tinder dates are really messing with restaurants. First-daters tend to take up seats for lots of time, and they just order drinks more often than not. Here's a tip, Tinder-daters: Leave once you've paid! Or just go to a bar c'mon smh.



5. What it's like to spend a year following healthy-living blogs. Equal parts frustration, aspiration ... and absolute slog.



Postscripts: Goat GIFs. Garlic bread. #Dinosauremoji. Dear Lord, in light of those, I'm glad we've passed peak meme. Caveat Googler, if you're Googling politics. How Pandora predicts your vote and Facebook's filling in for Lyft. Why women use Instagram more. Why online voting might not be a good plan. Which Netflix shows we binge the fastest and the real reason you can't get tix to Hamilton. In defense of the post-date Venmo-request and in critique of the pre-dating niche. Secret's founder explains the many problems with anonymity. Has the Internet ruined the '90s, or did we ruin '90s Internet? The undeniable way Twitter's changing politics. The horrors of -- I kid you not -- the micropig army. Last but not least, a ~glossary~ to both fandoms and memes.



