If you divide 4chan by 2chan, what do you get? Nothing particularly pleasant, I'd suspect! The Web's largest cesspool just sold for an unnamed sum to the guy who originally inspired it. Now the big question, for Hiroyuki Nishimura, is how to get the 12-year-old chan to finally turn a profit.



1. How Funny or Die is changing politics. Since poaching a comms guy from the Obama White House, Funny or Die has made videos for super PACs, candidates and other serious causes. Think of it as the next, unfunny evolution of *gulp* sponsored content.



2. Brands are really thirsty for social media love these days. And they don't care how they get it, as long as you #engage! To wit: Some brands have begun stealing photos of people who use their hashtags. I know y'all just want those likes, but do you want them that bad?



3. "It happened to me" happened to me. In light of all the hubbub re the viral first-person essay, this first-person essay is required reading: It's by the long-time editor of xoJane's confessional column "It Happened To Me."



Donkeys are the new goats



Postscripts: Flat-earth truthers. Accent crusaders. The five types (only five?!) of YouTube haters. Big tech is too powerful and the Waze left isn't right. Google fortuneteller OR "you're a jerk, good luck sleeping tonight." "Millennials will do literally anything you ask, so long as it involves a catchy hashtag." (May I present the excellent #MakeAmericaReadAgain?) In praise of the seven-figure blogger; in defense of outrage culture; in pursuit of permissible social commentary. Last but not least, sometimes an angry tweet DOES accomplish something!



