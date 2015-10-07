You guys remember Myspace, right? MAN, those were the days. I'd gladly return to the land of xX_scenesters_Xx if it meant regaining my online privacy. Alas, Myspace has become something slick and forgotten, and Facebook basically owns us all. No matter what happens, I'll always love you, early aughts.



1. Cut the incels some slack, you guys. "Involuntary celibates" are among the most hated subcultures online: Based on their critics, you'd think they're all basement-bound losers, plotting homicides. In the vast majority of cases, though, that characterization's really unfair. Often, they're just lonely dudes who wish somebody cared.



2. The long, convoluted history of the "social justice warrior." Years before Gamergate co-opted the term "SJW," writers and progressives used it as a compliment. But by the time the Oxford Dictionaries added the word this year, the Internet had changed all that.



3. Off the grid, but still online. So very many questions about these yurt, lean-to and treehouse-dwellers who still manage to squeeze in some Internet time.

This video of a puppy being best friends with a cheetah is worth watching in full tbqh



Pocketable: You'll probably know every beep and ringtone in this story. But you probably don't know how those iconic tech sounds actually came to be! (3640 words/15 minutes)



Postscripts: The science of going viral / the technology of talking / the blissful weirdness of Instagram shopping. How social media feeds gang violence and how to use Lyft to get laid. Today in ~*~FALL~*~: pumpkin spice e'rying and leaf delivery. The best Facebook ads ever; the worst funeral selfies. (Is there such a thing as a good one, tho? My blood pressure's up just pondering.)



