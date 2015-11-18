The quote-unquote "BATTLE" between ISIS and Anonymous would make for a p. good movie. (Admittedly I thought the same thing about "Fifth Estate," and that shit put me to sleep.) It's got mystery. Drama. Hackers. Guy Fawkes masks. Unequivocal bad guys. Best of all, it takes place through shady messaging apps ... so nothing can be verified!



¯\_(ツ)_/¯



1. Why do people really change their profile photos? You may think it's out of solidarity, but the research suggests that ain't always so. Often its because we don't wanna look like jerks in front of people we know. The problem is that peer pressure follows mappable patterns. So the more solidarity you show on Facebook, the more dirt Facebook has on your network.



2. The big problem with Facebook's Safety Check -- besides its selective activation. By signal-boosting instances of fear and random violence, the network may further terrorists' own deranged aspirations.



3. "On fake Instagram, a chance to be real." Lol, I'll just leave this one here.

Postscripts: Tech bubbles. Beer bubbles. *LITERAL* bubbles. (Why not?) How ISIS vigilantes hurt experts and how the Internet talks. Why we've surrendered our privacy. Why our screens make us sick. The "End of the World" guy is a square and Tinder's CEO's a dick. When you give a food writer a start-up ... confusion results. In the trenches with the dissidents of the Uber cult. Last but not least, here's a better way to not offend your friends on the Internet: Just never post about politics!!



