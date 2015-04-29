How many hours have YOU spent online? There is, for better or worse, no foolproof way to tell. But at Motherboard, Casey Johnston attempted to compile a whole YEAR'S worth of URLs. She figures that, if she spent a minute on each of the 106,000 pages she clicked, that works out to 10.5 weeks of Internet. If you'd like to attempt this little project, godspeed and please report back on it.



1. Twitter has a huge problem -- and it's all in your head. There's a reason Twitter doesn't appeal to new users anymore: The brain flat-out isn't built to process that much information, and the stress is a big turn-off to people outside Twitter's core.



2. The one place where Bitcoin really caught on. Argentina's banking system basically doesn't work, which makes it a great place to try cryptocurrency. Three years later, Bitcoin is booming -- and disrupting the county's economy.



3. Predicting the tech trends of 2016. Product Hunt is a Reddit-like forum that basically crowdsources buzz around tech. Product Hunt's founder, Ryan Hoover, thinks these seven apps will blow up next.

If I had half the willpower of this beagle Sid I'd be totally ready for swimsuit season.



Pocketable: Inside the catastrophic romance that kicked off GamerGate. (5427 words/22 minutes)



Postscripts: Game of Phones. Instagram Kings. Some very much-needed tab therapies. On-demand start-ups that actually pay and a food start-up advised by David Chang. (I'll take two of everything, thanks!!) How to change your brain after age 25. How big data could change public health. Will a "Tinder-like app" solve the Palestinian conflict? (I'm thinking no, myself.) Periscope skipped Baltimore; Buzzfeed found the "Okay Guy." This is the best thing on the Internet this week, FYI.



