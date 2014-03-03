You probably heard of a little selfie Ellen DeGeneres took last night, which went on to break the Internet. First off: Let’s all agree we’ve reached peak selfie. “Selfie” is a disgusting word that wriggles off the tongue like “moist.” Second: This selfie was not a big deal. We're done discussing it. Okay!

1. “It seemed best to remain silent in shrunken self-loathing.” This dispatch from Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party is scathing, hilarious, and unlikely to get anyone invited back next year.

2. Wikipedia can (kind of) predict the Oscars -- which is cool inasmuch as it can also (kind of) predict elections.

3. TV is the new novel. Brilliant shows like "The Wire" and "The Sopranos" are replacing the other types of narratives we used to seek out in our lives. The big question for literature: Is this shift damning ... or liberating?

The only guy having a worse day than Leonardo DiCaprio.

Postscripts: Bananapocalypse. Shiba sommelier. Cities, as seen by Google. The economy, as seen by Kickstarter. The scary underbelly of Buzzfeed quizzes. Watching “Gravity” in space. Saving journalism with ... ugh no I refuse to type that word again. Can tech firms get any less tolerable? Well -- yes, yeah, probably.

