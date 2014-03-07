I wish I were better friends with Snoop Dogg.

I wanted to include zombie Newsweek’s Satoshi Nakamoto story in my inaugural Internet debunking post, but it seemed premature. Basically, Newsweek published this huge story outing Nakamoto as the inventor of Bitcoin yesterday. Then Nakamoto, after demanding free lunch from the press mob outside his house, claimed to have never even heard of Bitcoin. Now the whole thing has basically devolved into a plotline for The Newsroom. Let's move on!

1. We have more knowledge than ever -- but less meaning. So argues Aeon’s Dougald Hine, who makes the (I think, quite brilliant) case that “too much information” isn’t a problem … it’s that we never sit back and do anything with all the information we have.

2. Computers and scripture sound like an unlikely/boring mix. But there’s a weird little pocket of religious geeks who are trying to “hack” the Bible -- with legitimately fascinating and possibly heretical results.

3. Everything wonderful is fake, per Internet convention. But some terrible Internet things are hoaxes, too! Like the guacocalypse! And the ramen murder! This is a new weekly debunking I’m trying over at Style blog, and I feel p. warm/fuzzy about it.





Not as warm ‘n’ fuzzy as this GIF tho.

Postscripts: Thoroughly modern Mellie. Millenial mad libs. These cakes were made by a former NASA engineer but this cannoli was not sent into space. Who made the progress bar? Who invented the term “hack”? “I wish I were closer friends with Snoop Dogg” -- Martha Stewart, modern gem.

Enjoy the weekend! Until Monday, @caitlindewey

