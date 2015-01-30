People do not "surf" the Web anymore. It's tired, apparently. It's passe. But if we aren't surfing the Internet ... what are we doing, exactly? I mean, "browsing" sounds kinda commercial, like checking the sale rack at J. Crew. "Perusing" and "scanning" sound stupid to me, too. I wanna say "Internetting," but Yahoo Answers is really opposed to that word. So idk, you guys. Might just have to surf!



1. Alleluia, someone has said what we were all secretly thinking: Snapchat is confusing, difficult and weird, and I do NOT know why it's a thing. Alas, this revelation won't stop Snapchat from growing astronomically. Nor will our elderly grousing make the app any less popular among #teens.



2. On "Black Mirror" and the dual joys/horrors of tech. (Incidentally, I find the premise of this show so extremely real and terrifying I haven't even watched it yet.)



3. How to lose an invisible guy in six days. Even a remote worker paid to tolerate weird people's shit can only handle so much trolling.

Throw me the ball! Throw me the ball!!!!!



Pocketable: The saga of the Internet's last relevant blogger. If you think this is about Andrew Sullivan, you have another thing coming. (5379 words/22 minutes)



Postscripts: Nihilist Arby's. Psychic clams. Debunking the Internet's latest scams. How your smartphone knows where you are and how to clean out your Netflix queue. Thinking it might stiiiill be too soon for the Gamergate episode of SVU. This happens to me every day. Revenge porn: It's still not okay. I think there's a football game Sunday? But I'll be watching these puppies play. (I love rhymes, you guys.)



