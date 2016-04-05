A little late for April Fool's Day, but a brand stunt we can applaud: The New Republic gave its Twitter to poet Patricia Lockwood, and she did a brief, if bang-up, job. An hour into her planned Q&A, Lockwood tweeted an unsolicited "fuck me daddy" to the illustrious Donald J. Trump. Not sure what TNR expected, exactly, but they've earned my vote for best brand Twitter stunt.



PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Speaking of best, er, Internet things -- "Links" is up for a Webby! What's more, it's up against Refinery29 and the New York Times, which suggests someone is trolling me. Nevertheless, I am very amped and would love it you could vote. I've only won like three awards in my whole life, and two were for showing up. :)



1. Silicon Valley's unheard voices, heard now in some depth. "The Techies Project" photographs and interviews minorities of all kinds working in tech. I've admittedly only read a few of these profiles -- there are a WHOLE lot -- but it's a humanizing glimpse into a corner of the industry the tech press largely forgot.



2. If it seems too good to be true THEN IT IS, part 17: You can't actually buy discounted designer dresses onlinr for like, a buck fifty. Buzzfeed looked into these scammy fashion ads, which are legion in my Facebook feed. Many can be traced to the same sketchy Chinese company.



3. What, exactly, is a photograph for? We're looking at our photos less and less -- even as we take them far more.

Postscripts: Dorms for adults. TV for Yelpers. Pizza 4 lyfe and helpers for Helper's. The 11 most dangerous selfies ever taken and the 40-year evolution of Apple ads. How it feels to go viral ... and then watch everyone copy your fad. Comments IRL. The troll matrix. In defense of online grief. You could puzzle over what this red dot is, or you could, you know ... shruggie. A new Rembrandt; an old TV, upgraded with Google Chrome. Does this cake look like a boob to you? Imma call that one a "no."



