I really want to like Mastodon

I feel the way about Mastodon that I do about hardcore couponing and chess. Like: This is probably a worthwhile thing. But: I might be too incurious or lazy to grasp it.

Mastodon, you’ve surely heard, is a leading contender to replace Twitter when that four-alarm fire inevitably collapses into a $44-billion pile of cinder, transphobia and empty desks. In preparation, more than a million people have tested the Mastodon waters … and then, in many cases, beat a fast retreat to the hell home that is Muskland.

Mastodon is, admittedly, not easy to join or navigate. It’s so difficult, in fact, that news outlets are publishing entire explainers on simple platform functions like how to DM. At the risk of oversimplifying, however, let’s say Mastodon consists of some 9,000 loosely confederated, semi-siloed communities that each have their own theme, culture and customs.

You pick a home base when you sign up; you can follow users from other home bases later. Then you get three increasingly broad feeds … and almost none of the familiar incentives that Twitter gave you for chasing attention.

Mastodon won’t let you search the text of “toots,”’ for instance, or suggest popular users or posts to you. (One wonders why chirp or post or publish wasn’t considered the optimal term.) You can’t see how many “boosts” a “toot” gets. You can’t quote-tweet (quote-toot?) others’ posts. Mastodon denotes replies with a vague “+1” … whether there are two responses or two thousand. And getting more replies or boosts or likes does not surface your toot to a wider audience.

In other words, (a) there’s no unifying, communal Mastodon experience; (b) amassing followers, RTs or replies doesn’t come with any perks; and (c) the platform won’t really help you find followers (or followees) — you do all that search and discovery work.



This is, as others have noted, both baffling and tedious to the Twitter diaspora. But it’s also deliberate. And really smart! The best explanation I’ve read on the core difference between Twitter and Mastodon comes from the librarian and long-time user Hugh Rundle, who wrote that Mastodon is a series of small house parties and Twitter is a crazy, crowded club. Twitter may be more fun, but it’s also more pressure: “To chase likes and retweets/boosts. To promote [yourself]. To perform.”

This is why I really want to like Mastodon, even if I don’t “get” it yet. At first glance, at least, Mastodon seems to solve a lot of the growing qualms I’ve had about Twitter. At some point in the last couple years, I — like a generation of “heavy tweeters” — transitioned from someone who lived on the app to someone who tweets not at all. In my case, I just grew exhausted and anxious with the pressure of fulfilling some undefined role for some unknown/often unkind audience. Did tweets with low RTs make me look irrelevant? Did I have to show up because everybody was there?

On Mastodon, I’m looking for a party that’s a little more chill. Even if I don’t know the dress code yet. (Plz send me server recs — I’m looking to move! I’m @caitlindewey@journa.host for the moment.)

— Caitlin