North West is either a prodigious tech talent or an adorable pint-sized package of LIES. Less than six months after North posted her first Instagram, the toddler has tweeted from Kim's account AND been retweeted 22,000 times. Assuming both these events happened as described (which I doubt), ya gotta wonder why North is always on her mother's phone. Like -- somebody tell the Kardashian-Wests that screen time is bad for two-year-olds!!



1. The impossible economics of YouTube fame. The Internet's superstars have no problems paying bills -- some of them are making millions. But beneath that top tier, hundreds of semi-famous performers make basically nothing off YouTube, waiting tables to make up the difference.



2. The ones that Silicon Valley forgot. Long before the era of artisanal toast, thousands of middle- and low-income people called the Bay Area home. Now 7,000 of them are priced out, fed up -- and pretty much on their own.



3. Are you ready for sex robots? On the basis of this article, I'll assume ... not.

Pocketable: The 20 Internet humans under 20 years old whom you should know about. (Lotsa words/lotsa minutes/lotsa feelings of relative incompetence.)



Postscripts: ApChoo. Bizness. The man and the meme. Inside the Internet's last sincere place and the "brain," quote-unquote, of Deep Dream. How Pitbull conquered Facebook . The best animal vids of 2015. When can I use emoji in work email? (NEVER, basically.) The problem with Instagram husband and Taco Bell. The Internet speaks English, in case you couldn't tell. Easily the best Yule log video ever -- unless you don't watch HGTV, in which case, whatever.



