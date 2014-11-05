Of all the places to turn for warm, cuddly content, Reddit is typically notttt my No. 1 choice. But I find myself oddly charmed by this sentimental, rosy-eyed post on the site's corporate blog, which muses a bit on the concept of "hygge" -- per the post's author, a Danish word meaning coziness/community. The Internet is dark! she points out. The Internet is weird! But when you pull back from all that depravity, you see a lot of hygge out there. (And porn, probably. Idk, she doesn't say.) In either case, that's your dose of optimism for the day ...



1. Meet the 36 people who run Wikipedia. Wikipedia is a boundless sprawl of human knowledge, one of the best -- if not the best! -- participatory projects the Web has ever made. And yet, if you look at the thousands and thousands of people who have contributed millions of pages to the site, power basically rests in the hands of three dozen unpaid volunteers.



2. "It's hard to be a disruptor and not be an asshole." Travis Kalanick, the 38-year-old CEO of Uber, has irreversibly changed both urban transportation and tech. He is also, incidentally, something of a jerk.



3. Everything on the Internet is a lie. This is my second piece on #AlexfromTarget in almost as many days, so excuse me if the Inception-level crazy has gone straight to my brain.



Pocketable: A very, very personal history of computing. (5529 words/22 minutes)



