Hi friends. Today is February 4, 2022.

And the digital dust has begun to settle on the aftermath of r/antiwork.

The subreddit — a one-time poster child and virtual home base for a generation of disaffected pandemic workers — racked up nearly 1.7 million members in the past year, largely off the strength of its viral, often funny, fuck-you-I-quit messages. Goldman Sachs even pointed to it as an indicator of popular sentiment toward work and the labor market.

But long before it became a place to laugh-cry about shitty jobs, antiwork was a forum for fairly hardcore anti-capitalists, who still ran the group and sometimes clashed with the newbies in their midst.

On Jan. 26, one of those long-time mods gave an interview on Fox News that went pretty poorly, by anyone’s standards, but went especially poorly by the standards of newer “idlers” who did not endorse the whole “actually, laziness is a virtue” schtick. So, in the chaos that followed the segment, antiwork underwent a full-blown regime change that installed newer (more moderate?) moderators at the top of the subreddit.

Now a little network of ideological spin-offs has either splintered from r/antiwork or welcomed its political refugees. Many, to my delight, come with even better politics and in-fighting. They include, in descending order by size:

r/WorkReform: “a movement fighting for a good and healthy quality of life for everyone who sells their labor.” Quadrupled its members to 468,000 overnight. Immediately assailed by Reddit leftists who claimed its founders were bankers. Shortly thereafter, one of those founders left in real fuck-you-I-quit fashion after claiming the sub had been compromised by new, power-tripping, anti-democratic super-mods imported from r/SandersforPresident. (Truly amazing. More on that in a moment!)

r/WorkersStrikeBack: “dedicated to support[ing] worker strikes, protests and unions all over the world, address[ing] the obvious problems related to an average worker's workplace and offer[ing] advice to a fellow worker struggling with his or her workplace problems.” Up to 70,000 members over the past three months.

r/DebtStrike: “a coalition of working class people across the political spectrum who have put their disagreements on other issues aside in order to collectively force the President of the United States to cancel all student debt by executive order.” Just over 56,000 members, as of this writing. God bless — I hope they’re successful.

r/WorkersRights: “a place to discuss labor law, employment trends, hiring & firing, salaries, etc.” One of the sleepier heirs to r/antiwork, started in 2013, it grew from 4,300 members to 5,800 last month.

r/Workers_Revolt: “Here we focus on transparency, democracy, and information.” The new fiefdom of the r/WorkReform mod who says his sub was overtaken by fascists, r/Workers_Revolt has acquired almost 5,000 members but seems more concerned with Reddit frictions than the future of labor at present.

r/USLabormovement: “a place for workers to talk about their jobs, pro and anti-labor politics, worker empowerment, and class consciousness in the United States of America.” Up to 4,400 members.

r/BestQualityofLife: “united by our goal of finding a post-capitalistic alternative; one which provides equal benefit to everyone involved.” Only 2,800 members as of this writing. Already kicked out a faithless mod.

Anyway, this whole thing is easy, and maybe appropriate, to dismiss as internecine internet drama, of the kind Redditors often tangle in. But if Goldman Sachs sees r/antiwork as some kind of leading ideological indicator, then who am I to argue with them?

Assuming the r/antiwork fallout does fairly capture the sentiment of the Great Resigners, then — contrary the fears of several smarmy right-wing pundits — it would appear the masses have not entirely awoken to the oppression of wage slavery, per se. Maybe they’d just like to unionize! And negotiate a nice raise.

