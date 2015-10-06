Bad news, guys: The world's ending tomorrow. Better power through your Netflix queues and return any stuff you've borrowed. According to a "Web-based Christian group," Oct. 7 is almost definitely the date of the apocalypse. They've admittedly been wrong before, but I wouldn't take any chances.



1. So is Reddit totally over or what? Both Wired AND New York have lengthy stories today on Steve Huffman's attempts to prop it up. This is either desperation on Huffman's part, or really poor timing. (In either case, both stories make for A+ reading.)



2. Welcome to the matrix, sad Keanu Reeves. We're increasingly dependent on big data -- but data's easy to manipulate. Frequently, it turns out!, our data doesn't mean much of anything.



3. Sex, drugs and sketchy messaging. How Kik became the platform of choice for all kinds of illicit activities.



We've all been there



Postscripts: No Tech Zones. Internet sludge. Does watching good TV make you good, or make you a TV snob? Everyone <3s emoji; college students <3 Yik Yak. This zen master responding to his trolls is inspiringly laid back. What it takes to be a pro gamer. (Not the kind that makes sports bets.) The Reddit front page is broken, but not THAT broken, I guess. Are you average, or do you reject that kind of fixed identity pretense? Last but not least: I think this may be peak conspiracy Internet.



