Cartoon Network has apparently struck ~Facebook gold~ with a goofy micro-site that lets you "Powerpuff Yourself." But why would you animate your own picture when you could Powerpuff ... someone else?
Here is Powerpuff Mark Zuckerberg.
Powerpuff Marissa Mayer:
Powerpuff Overlord Jeff Bezos!!!!
(Ahem thank you for funding this newsletter, sir.)
1. The changing, eerie relationship between humans and machines. Once our technologies were just tools; now they have voices and personalities. The humanoid interface of these "assistants" isn't a problem, necessarily -- but their lack of choice and operational transparency could be.
2. Personal catharsis via Internet meme. Christina Drill had always had a tricky time navigating her mixed-race identity. Clarity came, eventually, from an unexpected place: the account of Instagram comedian LeJuan James.
3. The (probably disinherited) rich kids of Instagram. One of the best ways to discover hidden assets, some lawyers have found, is tracking a rich person's kid online and watching what he brags about.
Postscripts: Babes for Trump. Watch the Stove. Happy birthday, old brick phone! 19 of the first things to happen online and 10 places where the Internet lives. (It's Internet with a capital I, and I don't want to hear any different.) Everything you've ever posted on Facebook. This color-changing cake is pretty magical. Finally today, in things explained: Milo, online dating and "react" videos.
