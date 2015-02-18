PSA: Today is National Drink Wine Day. (Not to be confused with National Eat Wine Day, National Slurp Wine Day, or any of its other variants.) Pretty sure this is a fake-holiday we can *all* get behind. Now links!



1. A piece of an earlier Internet, frozen forever in time. The "Million Dollar Homepage" charged $1 per pixel for its odd, performance-art ad space, making more than $1 million in sum. Ten years later, the site hasn't changed -- though the sites advertised on it have done.



2. A glimpse into a stranger's life, as seen through your iPhone. Lots of stolen electronics end up in China, where they're never seen or heard from again. But if the phone's still connected to your iCloud account, you end up with a pretty personal glimpse at your stolen-phone-buying friend.



3. What transit agencies do with your terrible tweets. Read and respond to them, often! (And cry, probably.)



No idea what this thing is, but I'm kind of into it.



Postscripts: Regal Beagles. #Ashtags. Clickbait we can believe. What Hollywood gets wrong about social media and what it gets right about food styling. The injustice of online shaming. The art of the celebrity grief-brag. Dear God, there are few things on earth scarier than (a) Slender Man drawings and (b) cheap surveillance cams.



