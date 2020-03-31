Introducing... Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Quarantined

Hey there --

This is gonna be a bit random, I fear, but we were pals in a now-distant internet eon. From 2014 to 2016, I wrote a newsletter called “Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends” and you, for whatever reason … were a subscriber!

I no longer really use Gchat anymore. (Like I said: This was long ago.) But I suddenly find myself with a lot of links, a lot of aimless screen time, and a *very* unexpected, born-again appreciation for the peculiarities of internet culture.

Queer zoom clubs, for instance? Digital church?? “Livestreamed loneliness”???? Where, one wonders, was this stuff when all of us were kids?

So! I’m bringing back this newsletter, now on Substack, and now on a vaguely twice-weekly publishing schedule. Expect literally the exact same thing Links was, albeit older and more claustrophobic. It will live as long or as little as it feels useful.

There will be links. There will be lols. There will be GIFs of piglets doing zoomies, as I imagine many of us are (mentally? spiritually?) doing now. And if those things don’t appeal to you -- in which case, your loss, truly!! -- you can unsubscribe by scrolling down to ye olde opt-out.

I plan to send the first full edition later this week. Until then, thank you for reading — and stay healthy/inside, plz.

Take care and talk soon,

@caitlindewey