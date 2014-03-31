I never answer my work phone, as a rule, because callers are inevitably publicists, trolls or total whack jobs. (There’s also a bit of overlap there.) HOWEVER, after I got four calls in a row from the same unknown number this morning, I decided to bite the bullet and chat with the “free-thinking” 85-year-old lady on the other end. In between monologues about her millionaire relatives, the inadvertent political messaging of my April Fool’s Day story, and her failed marriage to a schizophrenic Venetian man, she got to the main point of her call: I included a hashtag in my story, and she did NOT know what that was.

“Is the number sign ... some kind of inside joke?” She ventured. Which -- basically, yeah, pretty much.

1. Tomorrow is April Fool’s Day. So is today. And yesterday. Setting aside one day for pranks is dreadfully old-school! On the Internet, we can -- and do -- hoax each other any/all the time.

2. Does patience have a place in the digital age? Recent research would suggest not: We spend less than 15 seconds on the average webpage, we don’t save money, and we can’t stand the slow pace of museums.

3. In defense of Twitter outrage. Maybe #CancelColbert was "silly and dumb and wrong in spirit," and maybe Twitter makes a bad platform for serious discourse. That doesn't mean anyone should dismiss it out of hand.



Every Monday ever. (h/t @JoshPetri)

Programming note: "Links" will not publish tomorrow or the day after, but expect it back again on Thursday!

Until Thursday, @caitlindewey

