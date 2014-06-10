Quick, guys! If you x-out of this newsletter right meow, you may still have time to catch the tail end of the White House's Tumblr meet-and-greet, unironically hashtagged #ObamaIRL. (No one has told the White House, apparently, that all the cool kids are on Snapchat now.) Anyway, I can't decide if I love or hate that "influential Tumblr bloggers" currently have more access to the president than members of the media often do. But I suspect that ambivalence makes me an old, so let's maybe just move on:
1. Sex, drugs and toasters ... or all the things you can buy when you're living on Bitcoin. GQ gave a reporter some Bitcoin and told him to make a go of it -- with amusing, if not entirely productive and/or elucidating, results.
2. Please stop sharing fake s%#t on Facebook. You know exactly what I'm talking about here: the conspiracy videos, the faux-statistical memes, the absurd listicles from websites with names like Viral Bonanza. "This is the front line against viciousness and madness and anti-science and anti-reason. When people post slanderous, malevolent lies, if you forward them without censure, then you are abetting slanderous, malevolent lies."
3. Inside the online cult of Martha Stewart. This exists. I know. I'm part of it. (Welp.)
Goooooooooooooooooooooal!
Pocketables: New Murakami #longread is new, long, wonderful. (8588 words/34 minutes)
Postscripts: Surgery sexting. Project Eavesdrop. The sleeping habits of geniuses and the web's hardest-working dogs. No, a supercomputer did not pass the Turing Test, and no, it's not a "privilege" to be raped. Stop blaming the Internet. Start reading Cord Jefferson. Is this even legal? Not sure it should be...!
Until tomorrow,
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.