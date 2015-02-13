Today is Friday the 13th. Tomorrow, it's 10 degrees in D.C. Does this mean Valentine's Day is an assured disaster? Yeah, I think so, probably.



1. Is the computer a tool for humans, or are we ... a tool for it? Drama summary, but, to wit: Traditional tools, like plows, drills and toasters, make us better at doing normal human things. Computers may actually change us, which is ... p. interesting!



2. This 50-year-old "app" foretold the future of online dating. I mean, it was powered by a 50-ton computer. But aside from that, Operation Match worked a lot like, say, Tinder.



3. Speaking of, just in time for V-Day: a bot that Tinders for you. "If Tinderbox is unsettling, it’s because it takes that commodification to the next level -- treating people not just as data entries within Tinder but as piles of data themselves." Welp.

Pocketable: Many worthwhile and important things have been written about David Carr today. But I think, if you wanna remember a writer, give him the last say. (8061 words/32 minutes)



Postscripts: The dark age of digital. The cult of RGB. Is this how you do the ... Tweet? 13 ways to think about clickbait and 25 maps & graphs on love. Blame Barack Obama for the selfie stick, kind of. What top chefs cook when they're home alone. What life is like without cell phones. A social network you can wear. Finally, A QUIZ: Does Honey Badger care?!



