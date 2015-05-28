Is Richard Prince a troll or a genius? I've been debating this all day! (He is, FYI, the controversial artist who's selling other people's Instagrams for tons of money $$.) On one hand: His take on copyright seems p. abusive. On the other: If you'd thought of this ... wouldn't you do it?!



1. The future is here, and it is scary (!!). Computers can predict your dreams based on brain activity. The defense industry's working on a functional, fake human brain. We're rapidly approaching some kind of hivemind -- if it doesn't drive us all insane.



2. Pics, or it happened anyway. In the Instagram era, we're obsessed with documenting everything. But history suggests our "pics" don't convey truth -- at least not entirely.



3. The first computer that can dream. Researchers in Tokyo have made a machine that "imagines" objects based on descriptions -- which used to be a purely human thing.



IT'S ALIVE



Postscripts: Frexting. Shexting. Walking while texting. The best YouTube and the best Instagram. Excuse me but, IS THIS REAL LIFE? (It's too late to apply now, damn!) Netflix owns the Internet basically. Hell, but with technology. Ellen Pao has #noregrets. Have you deleted Facebook off your iPhone yet?!



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.