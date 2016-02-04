You've heard of six degrees of separation. ACTUALLY, you've heard wrong. Per Facebook, the number of hops between two people isn't quite so long. The network ran the numbers today, in fact, and puts the exact figure at 3.57. But does that mean it still applies to Kevin Bacon...?



1. Your next best friend may be a bot. Not any bot, mind you, but this one by Microsoft. "She" is 17, speaks Chinese, and acts remarkably human. When people whine about their break-ups, she even yells at them (!).



2. How Roosh won right when we thought he lost. The PUA prophet gained a tons of publicity, and at enormous public cost. "Pro-rape" men were never going to mass in the streets. But now they're definitely reading Return of Kings.



3. The new gay icons are normcore, suburban divas on YouTube. They've traded glitz and glamour for Bath & Body Works reviews.



new life motto, obviously

(for more on this excellent GIF advice line plz see Abby's full story)



Postscripts: Fake road trips. Fake rapists. Fake Twitter Support. Country songs for the young, phone-addicted and bored. Love is a drug (ALMOST literally), and there's rebirth (of sorts) for Justin.tv. Do use Khaled Ipsum. Don't discuss Bernie bros. Definitely don't get your vaccine advice from Pinterest weirdos (!?). In closing, the Internet at its best and most pro-social: 'cause sometimes we need reminders that it ain't all awful!



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.





