This is, I hear, the time of the year when people start caring about things called … BRACKETS. Not just basketball brackets, either. Beer brackets. Healthcare brackets. Best year of human existence brackets. All this talk of brackets is making me wish I had more parentheticals in my life… or at least a little less sports-themed gimmickry. (Like, best temperature bracket? Is this Ms. Congeniality?) Moving on...

1. Meet America’s next top male escort. He charges $400 an hour and used to work at Jimmy John’s.



2. If it doesn’t look like a movie, and isn’t funded like a movie … is it still a movie? The peculiar case of the Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars film.

3. TIL the complete works of Shakespeare fit into 29,305 individual texts. 2b? Nt2b? That is the question.

FYI: Today is St. Joseph’s Day, a v. popular Sicilian holiday. In a bracket of nationally-affiliated March Saint’s Days, I hope/think it would win.

Postscripts: Wine shakes. Tequila diets. Catstarter. Fanthropology. This is the world’s smartest teen chess player and this is the world’s most virile man. What would Plato tweet? Who would buy this walk of shame kit? It’s all fun and games … until someone lets the white people in.

