Today I wrote this kinda long thing about algorithms and power and blah blah blah, but in an unforeseen twist that I'm actually pretty into, the only part of the story anybody wants to talk about is ... BRUSSELS SPROUTS. So, per Twitter promise, this is my all-time favorite Brussels sprouts recipe. (Please feel free to send me yours!!) In the meantime ... to the links!



1. Internetting like it's 1998. Personally, I have v. fond remembrances of the screechy, mid-90s dial-up modem in my parents' guest room. But when this dude tried to use a 56K modem 17 years later ... he was not quite as enthused.



2. Online dating before there was an "online." In 1982, Allen Weiner filled out a questionnaire by mail, sent it in to a "computer-based dating service," and got three matches back. One of those matches is now his wife of 30 years. (Let's see OkCupid rival THAT.)



3. "We are not colonists." Yeah I know, no one is trying to read about Gamergate anymore/ever. But this lens of Gamergate as a form of anti-colonial backlash is fascinating and really instructive on wider swaths of culture (!).

We will be celebrating National Puppy Day by hurling perfectly good food items at clumsy dogs, k? (H/T @malitzd who lets me write about Brussels sprouts AND finds dog GIFs, thx)

Pocketable: How a hashtag saved a life. (2934 words/12 minutes)



Postscripts: The science of awkward. The art of the glitch. "It's Ban Ki-Moon and Britney, bitch." How to use Twitter without wanting to cry / why people's deaths trend long after they die. TIM GUNN, everybody. (Whaaaat a guy.) Cable killers; obscure feelings; from rags to brunches. Things that I unequivocally hate today: preschool for adults and the "Yik Yak election."



