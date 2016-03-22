Pals: I know many of you have probably changed your Facebook photo overlays or tweeted on solidarity hashtags. But if you're interested in helping the situation in Belgium, the Belgian Red Cross is pretty rad. They're encouraging people to donate online, which you can do from this page. (I will now do my best to be ~distracting and fun.~ Keep yr heads up and stay safe!)



1. He changed the world via Twitter, but it might not be enough. Even for a name like DeRay McKesson, campaigning is really tough. DeRay, a leader of Black Lives Matter, is running for mayor in Baltimore -- and coming in at a mere one percent, according to a new poll.



2. As we figure out just what robots are, we'll need to figure out what we are, too. As technology becomes more sophisticated, we might find ourselves struggling with old binary rules. How do you enforce the human/robot divide if your robot has as much power as you?



3. One prospective formula for stopping Internet trolls. Human moderation + education + bots may, in concert, help to slow their roll.



Postscripts: Digital sweatshops. Physical Quidditch. Facebook hates boobs, but it also hates dicks. The fastest way to lose a friend and the surest way to scare a date. Somebody plz fill FB in on the exact meaning of the word "race." UberFacts surges on; Peach finally fades away. It's late and the Internet is depressing -- let's save the rest for another day. :)



