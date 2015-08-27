As we celebrate "butthurt" and "butt dial's" addition to the dictionary, let's take a minute to mourn the Internet slang that we left in the behind in the nineties. Stuff like "meatspace." And "vaporware." And "Webrings." And the much-abused, never-forgotten "CYBER-." Let's go to the hotlinks, home skillets, we're not getting any younger...



1. Meet Reddit's unsung traffic king. He goes by the name GallowBoob (hm) and he's responsible for most of the viral videos and GIFs you see. But his role is actually really controversial: Other users say he has too much power, and that he wields it irresponsibly.



2. Is Twitter actually the "global town square" that we were promised? Its user growth is slowing, its tweet volume is shrinking -- and basically no one in Africa, Asia or the Middle East is on it.



3. News flash, guys: The entire viral comedy complex is a cesspool of plagiarism/unoriginality. Fat Jew is just the beginning! Other comics steal even more shamelessly.



Over it



Pocketable: "Why'd Daniel do it that way, on Facebook?" -- it's a question Daniel Wolfe's friends have been asking themselves since the 28-year-old broadcast his suicide on the social network. (6622 words/27 minutes)



Postscripts: Everyday Misanthrope. Leaving everywhere. Alas! It's no longer hip to be square. How to make your glacial Wifi go faster and how the feds took Rentboy down. I will *ALWAYS* pass on stories that dish dirt about this clown. 15 people hurt by the AM hack. 50 searches that should never have been made. A bunch of stories 100-percent composed from example sentences in the dictionary. What's your wife worth? (Uh, wtf?) Should Facebook block offensive videos? (Yes.) Did y'all know Humans of New York is currently Humans of Iran? It's almost as awesome as this rebuke of people who hate on teenage fans.



Until tomorrow,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.