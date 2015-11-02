You have probably heard of "Zola," the self-described "full nude typa bitch" who took over the Internet last week. You may not have heard, in much detail, about Jarrett Scott, Rudy Owedjo or Jessica Swiatkowski. I spent the weekend tracking down people from Zola's story and figuring out how much of it was real. Answer: not everything! But enough to be a big deal.



1. What horror will Lee O'Denat visit on us next? World Star is probs my least favorite Web site, after like -- you know, the obvious suspects. And World Star's founder, Lee O'Donat, is in the process of planning his next steps. Will it be a hip-hop tour? A TV series? Idk, but I guess we'll see...



2. Why, and when, Twitter stopped being fun. (Glad I'm not alone in this deeply held conviction.) It relates to context collapse and subcultures and the messy public-ness of it all. How are we supposed to be cool and chatty in that cavernous a hall?



3. An interview with OkCupid's leading lady. "It's not like everyone online is bad." Just most of them, probably!



Postscripts: FaceYou. Cat yoga. Korn?! Where people with your last name live and where the Internet was born. Selfies from the 16th century. Instagram's grossest feeds. More profiles of Internet-famous daschunds, plz. Why are creepshots still legal? Why does someone Photoshop Michael Cera each day? In closing, a repeat PSA: LinkedIn is NOT a place to find dates.



