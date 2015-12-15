Some big movie is out this Friday, I guess, and people are getting amped? There are personality quizzes about it! YouTube pranks! Bus ads! I'm not THAT excited, personally, but what exactly do I know. I'm more a hamster person than a chipmunk person, so ...



1. Can a robot ever be "creative"? They can certainly write poetry! See: "The savage renders vain the wound decreed / I need a German shepherd puppy. Need."



2. Inside Uber drivers' uphill quest to organize. Even if you don't drive/ride Uber, this project could impact your life. That's because the future of work, for better or not, looks increasingly gig-like.



3. Every way to be angry on the Internet. My personal favorite is No. 2: "Actually no, YOU'RE the one who's upset."



chihuahuas are probably down with global warming (link)



Postscripts: Sweaterify. Star Wars-ify. "It's so real out here." Yet another dictionary picks it's much-hyped word of the year. How the Internet changed advice columns. Who sends anti-Muslim tweets. The Internet outrages and political memes of 2015. This is a history of expensive candles; this is a history of potatoes. Is Europe legit banning teens from the Internet? We can only hope so! Last but not least, a college extracurricular sure to impress management: "In my free time, I used to tweet memes at militants!"



