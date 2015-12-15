Some big movie is out this Friday, I guess, and people are getting amped? There are personality quizzes about it! YouTube pranks! Bus ads! I'm not THAT excited, personally, but what exactly do I know. I'm more a hamster person than a chipmunk person, so ...
1. Can a robot ever be "creative"? They can certainly write poetry! See: "The savage renders vain the wound decreed / I need a German shepherd puppy. Need."
2. Inside Uber drivers' uphill quest to organize. Even if you don't drive/ride Uber, this project could impact your life. That's because the future of work, for better or not, looks increasingly gig-like.
3. Every way to be angry on the Internet. My personal favorite is No. 2: "Actually no, YOU'RE the one who's upset."
chihuahuas are probably down with global warming (link)
Postscripts: Sweaterify. Star Wars-ify. "It's so real out here." Yet another dictionary picks it's much-hyped word of the year. How the Internet changed advice columns. Who sends anti-Muslim tweets. The Internet outrages and political memes of 2015. This is a history of expensive candles; this is a history of potatoes. Is Europe legit banning teens from the Internet? We can only hope so! Last but not least, a college extracurricular sure to impress management: "In my free time, I used to tweet memes at militants!"
See ya soon!
@caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.