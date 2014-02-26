Presumably this newsletter should be devoted to media of a purely online nature, but this is so exciting I have to PSA it: The Americans! is! on! tonight! Even better, Scandal starts tomorrow. Do you not watch these shows? Please unsubscribe. (Omg kidding, please don’t. Read Emily Nussbaum’s defense of The Americans instead.) Then check out these links:

1. The selfies of a heroin addict are bleak, raw, vulnerable … and oddly compelling. Graham MacIndoe took these self-portraits as he descended into addiction; Susan Stellin only found them after they broke up.

2. Sex, drugs, rock and roll -- I’m describing neither a music festival nor some free-wheeling former decade, but SXSW Interactive, the Disney Land of tech nerds. This oral history is entirely too long, TBH, but you can just CTRL-F “party” to get to the most interesting/laughable bits.

3. “Today, I am a modern, fully functional, city-dwelling adult. I write about food for a living, I own a comfortable sofa, I belong to a book club, and I spend too much money on alcohol.” Punchline: But I used to be a Final Fantasy addict.

How is this dog not viral? Make this dog go viral, guys. (H/T T.J. Ortenzi for owning the world’s most adorable pug.)

Postscripts: Normcore. Techneck. Muppet selfies. Illegal brunch. This girl wrote poems on Twitter and this girl got engaged on Instagram. Like is like, totally cool. Reaction GIFs are like, totally art. This map does not show each state’s favorite band, but this chart does show Oscar contenders vs. IMDb. Spotify kinda screws artists. Paramount kinda screwed Twitter. One hundred years of clickbait and seven years of Bitcoin. Soon words will just beam directly to our brains …

Until tomorrow,

@caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.