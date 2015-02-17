The rumors are true, my friends: Between computers and cellphones and remote log-ins, the snow day -- as we once knew it! -- is dead. Where once a snow storm with a drama name meant drinking at noon, it now means... doing my job as usual, just with half the Internet speed! There are plus sides, though, like sweatpants. And endless coffee. And Dory!!





Soooo without further ado, let's go to the links:



1. This was the first photo ever on the Web. It was, naturally, an inside joke. Also in typical Internet fashion, it may be trumped-up/a media hoax.



2. A look back at YouTube's history as it turns 10. YouTube was originally a kind of anti-professional powerhouse: a place to push back against the powers that ruled pop culture and TV. Now that YouTube is one of those powers, it's worth parsing through what the change could mean.



3. The next big thing in porn: virtual reality. This is maybe a lil too Minority Report for me.

Poor kitteh.



Pocketable: Meet the guy who's basically defined coolness for consumer tech. (16,539 words/66 minutes)



Postscripts: Emoji for introverts. Bingo for brand Twitter. Pinterest tip for politicians: Just don't go there. How often people around the world shower and how to talk to girls on Twitter without making them scared. This is probably the best thing on the Internet today. These throwback viral videos are also cool, I guess. Have you guys seen these tiny cooking videos? Because I am straight-up obsessed.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.