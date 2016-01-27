I have always believed that there's little in life a good Google search can't fix. (Fact: I woke up in a bad mood today and laid in bed for 20 minutes looking up pug puppy pics.) But for those occasions that require more intensive cheering up, what you really need is a sassy text GIF. Thankfully, there's a hotline for them; go forth and re-tumble that shit. (All the h/ts to @abbyohlheiser for finding this.)



1. Heeeeere's a hot take on Internet "addiction": actually, it's a good thing. You learn so much! You're so informed! To sign off is "agony"! Unless this is your first time with this newsletter, you know I disagree. Nevertheless (!): a thought-provoking antidote to the ~cult of detoxing.~



2. The most drastic decision Facebook has made in years. Soon you won't be limited to "liking" a Facebook post -- you'll react with surprise, anger, sadness, laughter, joy or tears. The change has big implications for the way we use Facebook; and predictably, it'll also change how Facebook uses us.



3. Why would you splash your mental illness all over the Internet? Because it can help you cope and destigmatize it, the evidence suggests.

you know what they say about cats and curiosity .... :-/

(link)



Postscripts: Tag yo'self. Treat yo'self. AZERTY yo'self. (Wait -- what?) The Reddit rapture, Nihilist Bill, and other depressing Internet stuff. "I have never seen a single tweet that I found interesting." (Same!) Even before Snapchat, DJ Khaled was pretty great. How to survive in virtual reality. What times to online date. In closing, this may be the best thing I'll read this week: "... so now the Chester Cheetah account is just flirting with furries."



See you tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.