Just kitting!

I would like to begin today’s newsletter with a moment of silence for D.C.'s snowy owl, who was struck by a bus this morning as he majestically wheeled around downtown D.C. This is why we can’t have nice things. ….

In other news:

1. Like a contemporary Theodore Twombly, Bonnie Downing used to write other people’s love letters. That has her pondering relationships, the act of authorship and digital affection -- and discovering, weirdly, that “ghostwritten” emotion is kind of a major part of modern life.

2. No one reads the news. By “no one” I mean “4 percent of the U.S. population.” And that was before Facebook launched its news app/mobile reader thing.

3. Making art from typed letters is old -- typewriter old. Nineteenth-century old. But could they do this?!





