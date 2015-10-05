Everyone knows you should #nevertweet. But you should DEFINITELY never tweet about Justin Bieber. Not unless you'd like to be swamped by a tide of incensed teen Beliebers. Perhaps this is an issue Jack Dorsey will fix in his newly permanent role as Twitter CEO! Tbh he probably has bigger problems, tho ...



1. Online romance scams follow a surprisingly consistent five-step pattern. By following it, "Yahoo boys" milk lovelorn victims out of thousands of dollars. But sometimes there's a sixth step, more damning than the others -- romance scammers delude their victims into becoming money launderers.



2. Why we're still reading print books when they were supposed to die. Ebook sales slumped last year, but we aren't entirely sure why. Maybe it's because print books are beautiful objects -- and Kindles (no offense, Bezos!) are p. badly designed.



3. Online dating's big secret? It doesn't actually work. The only thing that differentiates your fave dating app is its team of marketers.

just say no



Pocketable: The inside story of the Internet's least sexy social network. (9000 words/36 minutes)



Postscripts: Squid goals. '90s GIFs. Hoverdancing. All the ceilings that ladies just keep on hitting. The problem with productivity and the problem(s) with Evernote. You already use the anti-Facebook, and it is NOT Ello. How Uber conquered Vegas; how silence became a luxury. You know what's really hot these days? Writing grammatically. Today in nihilism: password security questions, Minecraft hell, Instagram's bleakest account. ​An app for gin and tonics, I mean -- sure, why the heck not!



