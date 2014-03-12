Happy birthday, Interwebs! Ye olde world wide web turned 25 today, making it (a) almost exactly five months older than me and (b) a good opportunity to talk about how technology has changed us. By “us” I mean “you,” of course, because I’ve been here since the beginning. In diapers, but whatever. Moving on:

1. Silicon Valley geeks are trying too hard to be cool. Instead of working for big companies doing important work -- like “curing cancer, or fixing healthcare.gov” -- all the best young wunderkinds flock to Google. Le sigh! But does healthcare.gov have 25 free cafes?!

2. Pancakes are a "technological problem." (Pancakes. Mmmm.) Megan Garber’s reverse-engineering of IHOP menus makes a thought-provoking read on the design and technology of everyday things.

Kittens = the *one* thing that surprises Tim Berners-Lee about how people use the web.

Postscripts: Your boss hates your emails. Your hook-up apps cause STDs. Here’s a short history of food-related metaphors and here’s a grown woman’s guide to celebrity worship. Uberfacts -- not so factual! Miracles -- still miraculous! National maps made from national foods. The origins of alright alright alright. Today in crowdsourcing: Flight 373 and Scrabble’s next official word. (Do YOU know what “za” means? If you said yes, you’re lying.)

