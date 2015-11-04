Today is National Stress Awareness Day, in case you weren't aware of stress. It's that thing you feel throbbing inside your skull when you've spent too long on the Internet. Treatments include junk food and yoga. (Also: large pours of wine.) Now that you've been made aware, it's ~link sharing~ time!



1. Video games can be brutal, hateful spaces for ladies. But despite the abuse, Lydia Picknell coaches two esports teams, professionally. I'm not into gaming, tbh, but this is a fascinating angle on a story we've heard too many times. Given constant hostility, how can women thrive online?



2. Against "Humans of New York's" particular brand of humanity. The popular Tumblr is now a best-selling book, to the surprise of nobody. While it claims to tell "stories," however, there isn't that much there; just pretty photos and pithy quotes -- fodder for social shares.



3. "May Allah humiliate you so much that you wont even dare to come on Twitter ever again." It shouldn't be, but ISIS Twitter beef is l-o-l hilarious.



Karma, bitches. (link)



Postscripts: Med Drunk. Spooning. Finnish emoji. 9 billion paintings by one guy and 22 great Snapchat happenings. On Fiverr, money can buy you love. On Twitch, it's all performance art. In the Amazon bookstore, shit's boring -- so brick-and-mortars, plz take heart! When you should text her back. What "THE CLOUD" actually means. Semi-pathetic scenes from the Fat Jew's bizarre book party. Is my phone eavesdropping? Is my Web site exciting? In both cases: probably not. PSA: Tinder didn't give you that STD... in case that's what you thought.



