Happy Friday, y’all! It’s 5:00 and I have three episodes of Downton Abbey waiting at home, so let’s make this one speedy:

1. “That’s what she said” jokes are no longer cool. (We’ll leave aside the debate as to whether they were ever cool to begin with.) Daniel Gross has crunched the numbers, searched the Googles, and conclusively concluded: These jokes hit peak viral in February 2010, and have been coasting down every month since.

2. Online raging against online rage: an undertaking as pointless as it is hypocritical. Nevertheless, the fine people at n+1 made an attempt in an essay yesterday, which is worth reading just so you can follow-up with this Flavorwire retort.

3. Hunter Moore is in jail, but the Internet still teems with less-than-savory characters! For further proof, consult my Twitter @-replies after this post published.





Look at this media-savvy owl, perching outside the Post!



Postscripts: Literal Upworthy headlines. Facebook throws some shade. Jennifer Lawrence’s career in emoji is, I guess, the most logical terminus of several dumb Internet trends. Here’s a good argument against selling bodily fluids on Craigslist and here’s a good argument against gifting Starbucks cards. In conclusion: Happy birthday, Mac!

Until Monday, @caitlindewey

