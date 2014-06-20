Another day, another hot Internet dude who disappoints IRL. NO, I'm not talking about OkCupid, thank God. Instead I speak of Stockton's so-called #HotFelon, who is, it turns out, (a) married (b) missing teeth and (c) a violent criminal under arrest for five weapons charges. In case anybody missed that bit. Anyway, this all goes to show that you shouldn't fawn over a felon, because that's extremely weird. And on that note, let's do the links:

1. A visit to America's first video-game rehab clinic. Deep in the woods of Washington state, a psychologist is teaching young, WoW-addled men to embrace "limbic resonance" -- "the feeling of safety and love and attachment" that she claims we lose when we're online.



2. Can DDoSing ever be a legitimate form of political protest? DDoS-ers call themselves "hacktivists." The rest of us call them reckless, criminal or flat-out annoying. But maybe the truth is a little more nuanced. After all, some people are really DDoS-ing for good.

3. Let's get vulnerable ... with machines. A new study suggests we're way more likely to be honest and open with a "virtual human" -- i.e., a computer program -- than with a doctor or psychologist. That has big implications for medicine ... and also, when you think about it, for human nature.

Here's my dog eating a giraffe. Play nice Dory.

Pocketables: When drones fall from the sky, part one of a three-part series. (4748 words/19 minutes)

Postscripts: 50 surprising facts about the Internet. 25 iPhone apps that could change your life. Goat parkour is the best thing online and Africa selfies are probably the worst. Here's every webpage from the '95 movie "Net." Here's every color computers display -- as a clock! World Cup condoms, corpse selfies, the second acts of infamous Internet humans. Typing joyful; Internet publishing horrific. Does p0rn shrink your brain? I dunno but -- mmm pizza.

