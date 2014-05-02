Tonight, friends, is the beginning of a much-feted event known alternately as “Nerd Prom,” “The New SXSW,” or “a good excuse not to drive downtown this weekend.” I speak, of course, of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an annual extravaganza of humor, glamour and questionable ethics. If you will be following said event, I hope you follow it at Reliable Source. If you will not be following said event, I hope you’re getting wasted and dancing or something, because the weather’s supposed to be nice. Onward!

1. Facebook’s newest community manager is a former war photographer. Teru Kuwayama documented the war in Afghanistan and tracked a marine batallion on Facebook as part of a journalism experiment. Now he’s joined the network officially as the photo community manager -- and he has lots of interesting ideas on photography, social media and the stories each can tell.

2. How do you teach sexy to software engineers? With lots of patience. And for lots of money. “Kelvin's students are capable of running a small country: They're successful architects, computer engineers, and CTOs, but, in an embodiment of the shy-nerd cliché, effective communication with the opposite sex eludes them.”

3. Inside Hallmark’s Mother’s Day operation. It is very … pink.





Dory, reluctant wilderness dog, hopes all your weekend adventures go well.

Pocketables: The annual American magazine awards were yesterday, and The New Yorker’s “A Loaded Gun,” on neurobiologist/mass shooter Amy Bishop, won best feature. You can also see the full list of winners here. (14,139 words/56 minutes)

Postscripts: House of Chards. Speedcubing. Haunted shelves. Here’s how to make a map go viral and here’s how to say Internet acronyms. Math professors don’t get 2048. High-school teachers don’t get Snapchat. Today, in bizarre origin stories: food trucks, Doritos, Glen CoCo. “If it is indeed aliens, let’s hope they come in peace.”

