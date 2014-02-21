Bad news, y’all: According to science, all your best memories happen before age 25. Since I imagine most of my readers are (a) over 25 or (b) fastly approaching it, that means that life is undeniably all downhill from here. Let’s go to happy hour. Here are your links:

1. Social media makes us needy … or we’re actually just needy, I’m not sure which.

2. Talking truth, Steve Jobs and delusional futurists with Gawker overlord Nick Denton, a bit of a delusional futurist himself.

3. “How to tweet like a teenager” is an apparently unironic (?!) look into the “secret code” of teenage communication. Ah, the olds. You gotta love ‘em. (H/T to the lovely Susannah Snider, who tweets not-like-a-teenager @sussnider.)





Postscripts: Spoiler rules. Photographers’ selfies. This is what makes some tech cool, and this is what makes the Internet an empathy vacuum. A history of humans loving inanimate things. A man who sold his life on eBay for several hundred thousand dollars. Can you really learn a language online? Can Jimmy Kimmel stop with this dumb shtick?

Until Monday, @caitlindewey

