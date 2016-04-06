I once read that one in three U.S. workers watches porn during the day. Who ARE these people? Are you one of them? Do you guys have no shame??! I ask because I just finished a column about porn, and writing it at work was *torturous.* Like I literally worked weekends just to avoid typing the phrase "leprechaun sex" in the office.



1. The Internet's most epic war never technically took place. Or it did -- but only in virtual space. "The Great EVE War" involved 50,000 players over a period of almost two years. And to the war's participants, the whole thing felt weirdly real.



2. We have apps for depression and anxiety. Next up: schizophrenia! PRIME is the latest phone-based health app to enthrall a credulous media. Unlike some of its predecessors, though, PRIME seems ... pretty legit. It was developed by academics who've observed good results in the early patients testing it.



3. A talent agency for Internet-famous dogs. The shocking fact is not that this thing exists, but that no one has yet offered Dory a job.

Postscripts: Kittify. Popquotery. Candy Crush but with butts. The Dark Web's brand-new lit mag and Twitter's stupidity glut. How social changed central Africa. How robots fake empathy. Meet the app that wants to change your mind re: "flyover country." Why some people crowdfund their funerals. Why Facebook loves the livestream. In closing, lol, this says so much: our gov Internets like it's 1990.



