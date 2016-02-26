"Links" Weekend Edition: 15 minutes of fame

Once upon a time -- on this very day, 100 Internet years ago -- two separate and legendary memes were born within hours of each other. One involved dresses; one involved llamas. Both outlasted their 15 minutes of fame. But the REAL question is whether we'll see their like again. (Eh well: probably.)

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO...

(link!)



Psst, new readers: On Fridays, the newsletter takes a slightly different form! I put together a little ebook of reads from the week to help you catch-up and/or unplug.) You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~an ebook here~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday!



2/26: How Two Llamas And A Dress Gave Us The Internet's Greatest Day (Buzzfeed) The Rise of Weird Facebook (NY Mag) How Bernie Sanders Became the Lord of ‘Dank Memes’ (WaPo) The Strange Case Of The Man With No Name (MEL) Meet the Internet Hoax Buster (The Guardian) Confessions of a Social Engineer (Kernel) Like This So I Know I’m Real (Hazlitt)

Happy reading!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.